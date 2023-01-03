Campbell Soup Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

