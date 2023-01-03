Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,153 shares.The stock last traded at $120.25 and had previously closed at $118.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.73. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

