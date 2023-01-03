Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Capcom Trading Down 2.9 %

CCOEY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Capcom has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Get Capcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.