Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Cargotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of Cargotec stock remained flat at $41.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Featured Articles

