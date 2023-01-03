Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 43,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Carvana Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 164,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,102,566. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Argus downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

