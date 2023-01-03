Casper (CSPR) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Casper has a total market cap of $306.02 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,403,278,982 coins and its circulating supply is 10,642,799,428 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,401,561,675 with 10,641,196,647 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02883209 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,926,542.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

