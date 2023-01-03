Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 7.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 18,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,252,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec cut their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

