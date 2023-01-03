Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

