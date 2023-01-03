Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and $444,614.21 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,165,738 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

