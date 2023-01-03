CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,537. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

