Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 3.3 %

EBR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 9,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

