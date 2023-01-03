Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.52. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 6,334 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
