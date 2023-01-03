Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.52. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 6,334 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

