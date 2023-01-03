CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Trading 1,900% Higher

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1,900% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 10,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

CENTRIC HEALTH Stock Up 1,900.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$95.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

