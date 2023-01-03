Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 1,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.
LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $498.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 309.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 98.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
