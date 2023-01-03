Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Communities Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE CCS traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 210,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,586. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

