CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 77.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

