CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 2.9%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.67. 102,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 192,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$551.94 million and a P/E ratio of -29.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.0422857 EPS for the current year.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.