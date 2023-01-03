Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRGE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 7,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

CRGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Charge Enterprises by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charge Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Charge Enterprises by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 271,334 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

