Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 21,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Chevron stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,549,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.50. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,096,000 after buying an additional 153,124 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $107,435,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.