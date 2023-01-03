China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of China Liberal Education stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,558. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

