Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.
