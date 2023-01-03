Cindicator Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $666,852.29 and approximately $163.87 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

