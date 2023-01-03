CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CI&T Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of CINT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 24,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. CI&T has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CI&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CI&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CI&T by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

