Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 23.3 %
NYSE GOTU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,572. The company has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.23.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
