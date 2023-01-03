Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 23.3 %

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,572. The company has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 2,839,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

