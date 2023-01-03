ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

