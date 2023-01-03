Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. 27,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,357. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

