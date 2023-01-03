Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity

Booking Price Performance

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $8.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,023.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,958.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,887.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

