Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,305. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

