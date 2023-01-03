Close Asset Management Ltd Has $62.33 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 3.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Brown & Brown worth $62,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 152,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

BRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 14,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.