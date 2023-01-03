Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 217 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $614.08. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

