Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 997 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Shares of BLK traded up $8.11 on Tuesday, hitting $716.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $702.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $927.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

