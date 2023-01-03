CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.22. 14,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,999. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average of $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.