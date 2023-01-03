CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $166.58

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.58 and last traded at $166.68, with a volume of 26098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,509,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

