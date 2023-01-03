CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 14,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after purchasing an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after buying an additional 2,915,502 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after buying an additional 699,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

