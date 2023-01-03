Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE FOF traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 58,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,259. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

