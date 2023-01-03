Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in December

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.61. 263,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.