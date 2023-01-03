Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 248,304 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 263,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,102,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

