Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $251.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.