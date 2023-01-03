Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 592,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

