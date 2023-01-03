Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 672,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 467.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 77.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,844,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,330,000 after buying an additional 101,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 72.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 276,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 65.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 238,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. HSBC cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

