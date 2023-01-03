Comparing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 210.19%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

69.7% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.66) -0.54 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 151.88 -$100.61 million N/A N/A

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -26.40% -23.89% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -18.16% -17.72%

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

