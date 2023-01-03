Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Concordium has a total market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $386,977.96 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00463585 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.09 or 0.02248466 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.42 or 0.29664721 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

