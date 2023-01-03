Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Down 11.2% in December

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 13,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 1,331,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

