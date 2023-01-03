Conflux (CFX) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $47.55 million and $1.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02299468 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,931,873.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

