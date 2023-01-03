Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

