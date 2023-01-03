Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $153.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

