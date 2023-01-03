CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 779,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 145.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 552.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 10.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CEIX traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,881. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

