CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 7.1%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.95 and last traded at $60.41. 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 648,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

