ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.