Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.35

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 88667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$975.87 million and a PE ratio of 29.00.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

